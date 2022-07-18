Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,251,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

