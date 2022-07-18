Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $454,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PayPal by 144.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225,863. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

