Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,641,465. The firm has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

