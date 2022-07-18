Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $270,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.19. 25,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

