Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,287,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.