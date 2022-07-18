G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Down 32.8% in June

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

GTHX traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,649. The stock has a market cap of $341.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.90. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.16). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

