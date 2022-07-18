Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

