FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

DDEC stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.