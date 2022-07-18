FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is Beach Point Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Beach Point Capital Management LP cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586,777 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 15.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $102,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,615. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 33.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

