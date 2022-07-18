Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Short Interest Update

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2,031.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 272,161 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FREQ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.93. 30,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

