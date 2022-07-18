Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Up 7.8%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.83. 527,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,889,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 374.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.