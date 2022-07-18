Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $46.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

