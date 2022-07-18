Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Trading Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS FSXLF traded up 0.01 on Monday, hitting 0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,354. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1-year low of 0.22 and a 1-year high of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.31 and its 200 day moving average is 0.46.

Get Fosterville South Exploration alerts:

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.