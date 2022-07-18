Forward Management LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Forward Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Apple Hospitality REIT accounts for approximately 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Forward Management LLC owned 0.09% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.84. 38,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

