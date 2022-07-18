Forward Management LLC Invests $2.71 Million in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. UMH Properties comprises approximately 0.3% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $17,918,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 204,343 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 346,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 180,048 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,060 shares of company stock worth $115,215. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,718. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

