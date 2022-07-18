Forward Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forward Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8,341.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.2% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $87,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.29. 1,520,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,224,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

