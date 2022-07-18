Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. 1,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

