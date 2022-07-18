Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.55 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $50.55 million and $12.54 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 493.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.54 or 0.02879384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Flamingo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

