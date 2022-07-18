First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVOL traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $25.22. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period.

