First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ DVOL traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $25.22. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $31.89.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
