First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 221,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 169,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FV stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.