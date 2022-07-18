First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 32.3% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $92,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $99,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FAM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. 959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,495. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

