First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FAF traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,648. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial cut their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.