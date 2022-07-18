Financial Review: Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) & Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 25.65% 8.87% 0.92% Origin Bancorp 34.71% 14.81% 1.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isabella Bank and Origin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $73.93 million 2.44 $19.50 million $2.40 9.98 Origin Bancorp $303.85 million 3.13 $108.55 million $4.38 9.15

Risk & Volatility

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Isabella Bank and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.29%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Isabella Bank pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Isabella Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Isabella Bank on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and group life, health, accident, disability, and other insurance products, as well as other employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 30 banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

