Financial Contrast: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) vs. M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spire Global and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 357.26%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 3.76 -$19.31 million N/A N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Spire Global and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -84.71% 5.59%

Risk & Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spire Global beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

