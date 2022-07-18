Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 39,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,282,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,312,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,404 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,669,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 605,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.