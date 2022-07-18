Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 31,414 shares.The stock last traded at $97.95 and had previously closed at $96.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 301,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 219,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,795,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.