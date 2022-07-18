Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.86.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FAST opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.