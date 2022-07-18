Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.66, with a volume of 97326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Fairfax India Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.81.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax India

In other news, Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.64 per share, with a total value of C$27,289.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,868.80.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

