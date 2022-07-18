Faceter (FACE) One Day Volume Tops $20,543.00

Faceter (FACE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $390,265.88 and approximately $20,543.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

