Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD):

7/15/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/6/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $96.83 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

