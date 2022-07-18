Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Evonik Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($26.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.