Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EVOJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.82. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Evo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Evo Acquisition by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Evo Acquisition by 116.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

