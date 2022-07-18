Essex LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 561,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104,314. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

