Essex LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Corteva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 804.1% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

