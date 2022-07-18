ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Major Shareholder Buys $968,699.16 in Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 347,204 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $968,699.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,337,918 shares in the company, valued at $14,892,791.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ESSA Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
