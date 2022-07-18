ERC20 One Day Volume Tops $506.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $13.08 million and $506.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,250.53 or 0.99993900 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008961 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003773 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
ERC20 Profile
ERC20 is a coin. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ERC20
