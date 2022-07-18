Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Down 31.9% in June

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Equatorial Energia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EQUEY remained flat at $4.15 during trading hours on Monday. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.
About Equatorial Energia
