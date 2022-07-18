Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Down 31.9% in June

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EQUEY remained flat at $4.15 during trading hours on Monday. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

Get Equatorial Energia alerts:

About Equatorial Energia

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. The company distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 332,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.5 million consumers; 144 municipalities of Pará State with a concession area covering 1,248,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.7 million consumers; 244 municipalities of Piauí State with a concession area covering 251,000 square kilometers serving approximately 1.3 million consumers; and 102 municipalities of Alagoas State with a concession area covering 28,000 square kilometers serving approximately 1.1 million consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.