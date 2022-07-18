EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $213.29 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00004762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,060,265,983 coins and its circulating supply is 994,787,252 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.