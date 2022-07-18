Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 9.1% Higher

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.60 and last traded at $212.71. 87,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,027,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.87.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.