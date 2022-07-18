Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Increased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.87.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $14.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.56. 55,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.46. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

