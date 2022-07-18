Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.50

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ennis Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $531.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 950.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 155.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 276.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 36.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

