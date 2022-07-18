EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ENLC opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

