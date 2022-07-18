EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,920,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 239,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in EnerSys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $59.58. 636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $100.23.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

