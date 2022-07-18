Energi Price Tops $0.43 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Energi has a market cap of $23.63 million and approximately $203,803.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00102270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00279852 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,471,787 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

