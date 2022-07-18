Encore Wire (WIRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WIRE traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $105.83. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,975. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.04. Encore Wire has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $151.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

