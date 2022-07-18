Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

ESRT stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

