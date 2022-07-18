EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EME opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

