Elrond (EGLD) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $60.46 or 0.00272003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $54.36 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00105817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00042496 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,881,658 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

