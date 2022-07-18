Edgeless (EDG) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $54.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

