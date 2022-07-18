Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $113.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$113.00 and last traded at C$113.00, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$114.00.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$634.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$117.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$124.86.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($19.34) million during the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

